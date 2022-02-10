Zendesk Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.01, revenue of $375.3M beats by $5.49M

Feb. 10, 2022 4:19 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Zendesk press release (NYSE:ZEN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $375.3M (+32.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.49M.
  • Shares +2.5%.
  • 1Q22 Guidance:
  • Revenue in the range of $381 - 387 million vs. $382.8M consensus.
  • GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(65) - (59) million
  • Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $20 - 26 million
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Revenue in the range of $1.675 - 1.705 billion vs. $1.69B consensus.
  • GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(221) - (201) million
  • Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $117 - 137 million
  • Free cash flow in the range of $165 - 195 million
