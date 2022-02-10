Affirm Holdings stock tanks after Q2 loss; guidance sees more losses ahead
Feb. 10, 2022 4:20 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock reversed, falling 22% in Thursday regular session trading and erasing an earlier gain sparked by the accidental release of some of its Q2 metrics.
- The company said it had inadvertently released a small portion of its Q2 results. Later, it posted the full earnings release before the close of Thursday's trading. In after-hours action, its shares slip 2.8% more.
- Affirm (AFRM), which offers consumers installment plans to purchase items, expects Q3 revenue of $325M-$335M compared with consensus estimate of $332.7M. It expects adjusted operating loss as a percentage of revenue of 19%-21% in the quarter. That compares with adjusted operating margin of -2.2% in Q2.
- For FY2022, the company expects revenue of $1.29B-$1.31B, higher than the $1.28B consensus. Adjusted operating loss as a percentage of revenue is expected to be 12%-14%.
- While a number of metrics for activity jumped in the most recent quarter, the company is still incurring losses.
- Q2 adjusted operating loss of $7.93M narrowed from a loss of $45.1M in Q1 and contrasted with adjusted operating income of $3.11M in Q2 2021.
- The number of active consumers increased to 11.2M at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. 7.1M at June 30. Transactions per active consumer increased to 2.5 vs. 2.3 six months earlier. And the active merchants grew to 168K at the end of calendar 2021 vs. 29K at June 30.
- Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans held for investment increased to 6.5% at Dec. 31 vs. 5.8% at June 30.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
