Republic Services Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.01, revenue of $2.95B beats by $80M
Feb. 10, 2022 4:21 PM ETRepublic Services, Inc. (RSG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Republic Services press release (NYSE:RSG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $2.95B (+14.8% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- For FY2022, the company expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.58 to $4.65 vs. consensus of $4.63; adjusted free cash flow to be in the range of $1,625M to $1,675M.
- The company expects increase in average yield of approximately 3.4% and volume growth to be in the range of 1.5% to 2.0%.
- "We expect to deliver another strong year of earnings and free cash flow in 2022 through outsized revenue growth, margin expansion and free cash flow conversion improvement," said Mr. Vander Ark. "This financial outlook is a direct result of leveraging our broad capabilities, delivering comprehensive products and services, and developing innovative solutions to drive profitable growth and create a more sustainable world."