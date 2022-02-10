Pyxus International enters into $100M ABL credit facility with PNC Bank
Feb. 10, 2022 4:22 PM ETPyxus International, Inc. (PYYX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Pyxus International (OTCPK:PYYX) entered into a $100M asset-based lending (NYSEMKT:ABL) credit facility with PNC Bank effective Feb. 8.
- The agreement with PNC replaces PYYX's preexisting $75M ABL credit facility, which was due to mature in Feb. 2023.
- The new credit facility provides Pyxus with an extended maturity date and includes a $20M uncommitted accordion feature, which permits Pyxus to solicit lenders to increase the facility up to $120M.
- The new facility also offers reduced pricing through a Bloomberg-Short-Term Bank Yield Index (BYSB) interest rate plus 300 bps, down from the preexisting ABL facility's LIBOR interest rate plus 475 bps.