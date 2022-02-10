Pyxus International enters into $100M ABL credit facility with PNC Bank

Feb. 10, 2022 4:22 PM ETPyxus International, Inc. (PYYX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Pyxus International (OTCPK:PYYX) entered into a $100M asset-based lending (NYSEMKT:ABL) credit facility with PNC Bank effective Feb. 8.
  • The agreement with PNC replaces PYYX's preexisting $75M ABL credit facility, which was due to mature in Feb. 2023.
  • The new credit facility provides Pyxus with an extended maturity date and includes a $20M uncommitted accordion feature, which permits Pyxus to solicit lenders to increase the facility up to $120M.
  • The new facility also offers reduced pricing through a Bloomberg-Short-Term Bank Yield Index (BYSB) interest rate plus 300 bps, down from the preexisting ABL facility's LIBOR interest rate plus 475 bps.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.