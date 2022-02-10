Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares rose in after-hours trading after the customer service software company reported fourth-quarter results that were better than expected and it rejected a takeover offer from private equity.

The San Francisco-based Zendesk said it earned an adjusted 17 cents a share on $375.4 million in revenue for the period, up 32% year-over-year. A consensus of Wall Street analysts expected the company to earn 18 cents per share on $369.81 million in revenue.

Zendesk shares rose slightly more than 1.5% to $116.04 following the results.

Led by Chief Executive Mikkel Svane, Zendesk also gave guidance for the quarter ending March 31, saying it expects revenue to be between $381 million and $387 million, with Non-GAAP operating income between $20 million and $26 million.

It also provided full-year guidance, saying it expects to generate between $1.675 billion and $1.705 billion in sales, with non-GAAP operating income between $117 million and $137 million. Free cash flow for the full-year is expected to be between $165 million and $195 million.

In addition, Zendesk said that it rejected an "unsolicited" bid from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire Zendesk in an all-cash transaction valued between $127 and $132 per share. Zendesk said the bid "significantly undervalues" the company.

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier on on Thursday, it was reported that several private equity firms, including Thoma Bravo LP, were looking to acquire Zendesk.