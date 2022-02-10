Qualys Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.04, revenue of $109.78M beats by $1.31M

Feb. 10, 2022 4:23 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Qualys press release (NASDAQ:QLYS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $109.78M (+15.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.31M.
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the first quarter of 2022 to be in the range of $112.5 million to $113.1 million, representing 16% to 17% growth over the same quarter in 2021. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.51 to $0.53, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 29%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.82.
  • 2022 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the full year of 2022 to be in the range of $482.0 million to $485.0 million, representing 17% to 18% growth over 2021. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.59 to $1.64. This assumes an effective income tax rate of 29%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.87 to $2.92.
