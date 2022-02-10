Why did DoorDash stock drop today? Indoor dining is picking up gain

Feb. 10, 2022 4:25 PM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) fell 9.52% on Wednesday as the bouncy trading in the online food delivery stock continued.

The stock is being identified by some analysts as being at risk of losing its pandemic premium as more geographic regions pull back on indoor dining restrictions. The expected increase in on-premise dining is seen impacting DASH results this year. On a more general level, stocks tied to high-growth stories have seen selling pressure on days when higher interest rate talk has dominated the market.

DoorDash (DASH) went public on Dec. 9, 2020 with a pricing of $102 per share. The stock hit a 52-week high on $257.25 on November 15, 2021, but has been moving steadily lower since then and is down 27% year-to-date after settling at $97.51 today.

