Regency Centers FFO of $1.01 beats by $0.05

Feb. 10, 2022 4:26 PM ETRegency Centers Corporation (REG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Regency Centers press release (NASDAQ:REG): Q4 FFO of $1.01 beats by $0.05.
  • Same Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”), excluding lease termination fees, increased 15.4% during the fourth quarter and 16.2% during the full year over the same periods a year ago.
  • Increased percent leased by 50 basis points sequentially to 94.3% in the Same Property portfolio, as of December 31, 2021.
  • Collected 99% of fourth quarter pro-rata billed base rent, as of February 7, 2022.
  • Achieved pro-rata net debt-to-operating EBITDAre of 5.1x at December 31, 2021.
