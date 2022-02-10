Regency Centers FFO of $1.01 beats by $0.05
Feb. 10, 2022
- Regency Centers press release (NASDAQ:REG): Q4 FFO of $1.01 beats by $0.05.
- Same Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”), excluding lease termination fees, increased 15.4% during the fourth quarter and 16.2% during the full year over the same periods a year ago.
- Increased percent leased by 50 basis points sequentially to 94.3% in the Same Property portfolio, as of December 31, 2021.
- Collected 99% of fourth quarter pro-rata billed base rent, as of February 7, 2022.
- Achieved pro-rata net debt-to-operating EBITDAre of 5.1x at December 31, 2021.