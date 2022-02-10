Momentive Global Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.05, revenue of $117.34M misses by $3.23M

Feb. 10, 2022 4:27 PM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Momentive Global press release (NASDAQ:MNTV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $117.34M (+16.2% Y/Y) misses by $3.23M.
  • Due to the company’s pending acquisition by Zendesk, Momentive is not hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results. Additionally, the company is not providing financial guidance for Q1 2022 and full year 2022.
  • CEO comment: “Our 2021 financial performance met the expectations we set at the beginning of the year, which is a testament to the team’s dedication in a year unlike any other in the company’s history. As we begin 2022, we are enthusiastic about our future with Zendesk, and we are committed to completing the transaction and establishing a differentiated platform that unlocks actionable insights for customers at scale and drives faster growth, and greater profitability for our shareholders.”
