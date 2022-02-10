Viad Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.19 misses by $0.59, revenue of $183.57M beats by $35.32M

Feb. 10, 2022 4:29 PM ETViad Corp (VVI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Viad press release (NYSE:VVI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.19 misses by $0.59.
  • Revenue of $183.57M (+558.0% Y/Y) beats by $35.32M.

  • Full Year 2022

    Full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be near or above pre-pandemic levels with several new experiences online and improvements in long-haul international travel.

  • First Quarter 2022

    1Q22 revenue to be approximately double the revenue generated in the 2019 first quarter, with a higher seasonal adjusted EBITDA loss.

  • Revenue from new experiences is anticipated to more than offset lower international visitation to the Banff area during this seasonally slow period.

