U.S. said to approve $14B sale of Boeing new F-15 jets to Indonesia

Feb. 10, 2022

F-15 Fighter Jets flying over mountains

guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

The U.S. State Department reportedly has approved the potential sale of as many as 36 new F-15EX fighter jets and related equipment built by Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Indonesia in a deal valued at ~$13.9B.

The U.S. Congress will review and likely approve the sale within 30 days, Bloomberg reports; after that, Boeing and the Indonesian government would work out a contract.

The U.S. Air Force took delivery of its first EX models last year; its current plan calls for 144 of the jets with an option for a maximum of 200.

Earlier this week, Boeing announced 75 additional net new jet orders in January, but 32 deliveries marked a three-month low.

