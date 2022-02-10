The U.S. State Department reportedly has approved the potential sale of as many as 36 new F-15EX fighter jets and related equipment built by Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Indonesia in a deal valued at ~$13.9B.

The U.S. Congress will review and likely approve the sale within 30 days, Bloomberg reports; after that, Boeing and the Indonesian government would work out a contract.

The U.S. Air Force took delivery of its first EX models last year; its current plan calls for 144 of the jets with an option for a maximum of 200.

Earlier this week, Boeing announced 75 additional net new jet orders in January, but 32 deliveries marked a three-month low.