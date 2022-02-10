BRT Apartments sells Texas multi-family property for $53.8M

  • BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) sold The Veranda at Shavano, a 288-unit multi-family property in San Antonio, Texas, for $53.8M.
  • The gain on the sale of this property will be ~$23.7M and BRT anticipates that its share of the gain, which will be recognized in Q1, will be ~$12.7M.
  • This property, which was owned by an unconsolidated joint venture in which BRT has a 65% stake, was secured by $25.1M of mortgage debt which was repaid in connection with the sale.
  • In addition, BRT used its available cash in late Jan. to pay off $14.5M of 4.29% mortgage debt of Avalon Apartments in Pensacola, Florida, which was scheduled to mature in Mar.
  • “We anticipate reinvesting the proceeds of the property sale in our ongoing efforts to buy-out select JV partners to further consolidate our operations,” said BRT CEO Jeffrey Gould.
