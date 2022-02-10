Monolithic Power Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 beats by $0.24, revenue of $336.5M beats by $14.73M

Feb. 10, 2022 4:31 PM ETMonolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Monolithic Power press release (NASDAQ:MPWR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 beats by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $336.5M (+44.4% Y/Y) beats by $14.73M.
  • For 1Q22, the company expects revenue in the range of $354M to $366M vs. consensus of $322.01M.
  • GAAP gross margin between 57.4% and 58.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin between 57.7% and 58.3%.
  • “MPS’s strong financial performance in 2021 was largely due to a 40 percent increase in fab and assembly capacity, which supported our high-value, greenfield-product, revenue ramp. Looking ahead, MPS is on track to expand capacity in 2022 well beyond $2 billion, allowing the company to successfully ramp new product revenue and achieve strategic market share gains in 2023, 2024 and beyond,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.
