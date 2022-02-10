GoDaddy GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.02B beats by $46.91M
Feb. 10, 2022
- GoDaddy press release (NYSE:GDDY): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.02B (+16.7% Y/Y) beats by $46.91M.
- Non-GAAP ARPU of $182
- Non-GAAP total bookings of $1.05B.
- Shares +4%.
- Outlook: For Q1 2022, GoDaddy expects total revenue in the range of $985 million to $990 million, representing year over year growth of 10% at the midpoint, versus last year, vs. consensus of $994.62 million.
For the full year ending December 31, 2022, GoDaddy expects total revenue in the range of $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion, representing year over year growth of 9% at the midpoint, versus the $3.82 billion of revenue generated in 2021.
GoDaddy expects unlevered free cash flow of approximately $1.1 billion, representing growth of 15%, year over year, versus the $960 million of unlevered free cash generated in 2021.