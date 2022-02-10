GoDaddy GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.02B beats by $46.91M

Feb. 10, 2022 4:31 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • GoDaddy press release (NYSE:GDDY): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.02B (+16.7% Y/Y) beats by $46.91M.
  • Non-GAAP ARPU of $182
  • Non-GAAP total bookings of $1.05B.
  • Shares +4%.
  • Outlook: For Q1 2022, GoDaddy expects total revenue in the range of $985 million to $990 million, representing year over year growth of 10% at the midpoint, versus last year, vs. consensus of $994.62 million.

  • For the full year ending December 31, 2022, GoDaddy expects total revenue in the range of $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion, representing year over year growth of 9% at the midpoint, versus the $3.82 billion of revenue generated in 2021.

  • GoDaddy expects unlevered free cash flow of approximately $1.1 billion, representing growth of 15%, year over year, versus the $960 million of unlevered free cash generated in 2021.

