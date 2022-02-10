Alpine Income Property Trust FFO of $0.42 beats by $0.05, revenue of $9.47M beats by $0.65M
Feb. 10, 2022 4:32 PM ETAlpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Alpine Income Property Trust press release (NYSE:PINE): Q4 FFO of $0.42 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $9.47M (+75.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.65M.
- Acquired 26 net lease retail properties during the fourth quarter of 2021 for total acquisition volume of $101.6 million, reflecting a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 6.2%.
- Paid a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.27 per share, a 5.9% increase over the Company’s previous quarterly cash dividend and an annualized yield of 5.6% based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on February 9, 2022.