Zillow stock surges as Q4 home Offers revenue surges over 1,000% Y/Y; tops revenue consensus

Feb. 10, 2022 4:32 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor10 Comments

real estate concept, choose house to buy

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

  • Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) shares are gapping up 13% in after-hours trading following robust Y/Y growth in fourth-quarter Offers revenue, according to its Q4 earnings report.
  • Q4 Zillow Offers revenue were $3.34B, up substantially from $301.7M in the same year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 Internet, Media, and Technology segment revenue of $483.2M jumped from $423.84M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 total revenue of $3.88B topped the $3.29B consensus and soared from $788.95M in the year-ago period.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA came in at a $434M loss compared with a gain of $169.85M in Q4 of last year.
  • "We’ve made significant progress in our efforts to wind down our iBuying business — selling homes faster than we anticipated at better unit economics than we projected. The wind-down process is running smoothly and efficiently, and we expect it to generate positive cash flow," the company wrote its quarterly letter to shareholders.
  • Conference call starts at 5:00 p.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Zillow saw Q1 2022 revenue of $3.12B-3.44B vs. $3.32B consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.