Innovative Industrial Properties acquires NJ property for $35.4M

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) closed on the acquisition of a property in New Jersey, and entered into a long-term lease with a subsidiary of Ascend Wellness at the property.
  • The purchase price for the property was $35.4M.
  • AWH is expected to complete additional improvements for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $4.6M.
  • Besides the NJ property, IIP owns and leases to AWH three other properties in Illinois, Massachusetts and Michigan, with IIP’s total investment in properties leased to AWH, including commitments to fund future tenant improvements, equaling ~$179.75M.
  • As of Feb.10, 2022, IIP owned 105 properties and it had committed ~$2.1B across its portfolio.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.