Innovative Industrial Properties acquires NJ property for $35.4M
Feb. 10, 2022 4:35 PM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) closed on the acquisition of a property in New Jersey, and entered into a long-term lease with a subsidiary of Ascend Wellness at the property.
- The purchase price for the property was $35.4M.
- AWH is expected to complete additional improvements for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $4.6M.
- Besides the NJ property, IIP owns and leases to AWH three other properties in Illinois, Massachusetts and Michigan, with IIP’s total investment in properties leased to AWH, including commitments to fund future tenant improvements, equaling ~$179.75M.
- As of Feb.10, 2022, IIP owned 105 properties and it had committed ~$2.1B across its portfolio.