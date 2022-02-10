Chemours Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 misses by $0.07, revenue of $1.6B beats by $30M
Feb. 10, 2022 4:36 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Chemours press release (NYSE:CC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.6B (+19.4% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- For FY2022, the company expects Adjusted EBITDA between $1.3B and $1.425B, up 8% Y/Y; Adjusted EPS between ~$4.07 and $4.70 vs. consensus of $4.50.; Free Cash Flow of greater than $500M, including CAPEX of ~$400M; to complete the remainder of our share repurchase authorization in mid-2022.
- CEO comment: "Our outlook reflects our belief in a continued economic recovery from the challenges caused by the global pandemic, and a normalization of supply chains early in 2022. We remain committed to driving top-line growth, improving the underlying earnings quality of the business, capturing the significant secular growth potential of our core businesses, and working closely with our customers to solve the world’s most challenging problems.”