Yelp jumps 6% as revenue beats amid record services ad sales

Feb. 10, 2022 4:36 PM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

MasterCard, VISA, American Express, Discover payment options on a restaurant door

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) turned 5.8% higher after hours Thursday following its fourth-quarter earnings, where revenue edged expectations after a double-digit gain.

Quarterly revenues grew 17% year-over-year to $273.4 million, and full-year net revenue surpassed pre-pandemic levels and hit a new high of $1.03 billion.

That was driven by record advertising revenue from the services categories, and multi-location and self-serve channels, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman says.

“After entering 2021 as a structurally stronger business, our elevated pace of product innovation, together with the consistent execution of our strategic initiatives led us to deliver strong year-end financial results," he says.

Chief Financial Officer David Schwarzbach signals more investment ahead, noting the company hit a record EBITDA margin even though it's putting money into the business: “As we look to capitalize on the substantial opportunities ahead, we plan to further invest in a broad set of product and marketing initiatives designed to drive long-term shareholder value.”

Costs and expenses rose, but operating income jumped to $19.6 million from a year-ago $14.5 million. And attributable net income rose to $23.2 million from $21.1 million.

Service-business advertising was up 18% year-over-year, and up 19% from 2019 levels, and revenue from home services in particular rose nearly 40% from 2019.

Ad clicks rose 24%, and average cost per click fell by 5%. And despite pandemic restrictions and labor and supply-chain headwinds, ad revenue from restaurants, retail and other businesses ended 2021 at $377 million, up 18% year-over-year (though still 19% below 2020).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

