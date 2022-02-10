Curtiss-Wright, Teledyne FLIR Defense to supply unmanned systems to Dept of Energy

Feb. 10, 2022 4:36 PM ETCurtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) and Teledyne FLIR Defense sign deal to supply unmanned systems and integrated solutions to the U.S. nuclear power market and Dept. of Energy.
  • “By partnering with Teledyne FLIR Defense, we are able to leverage our established leadership in the nuclear power generation market and offer our customer base cutting-edge solutions that enable autonomous operations, increase worker safety and reduce costs for plant operators,” said Lynn Bamford, CEO, Curtiss-Wright.
  • As the largest ground robot supplier to the Dept. of Defense, Teledyne FLIR has delivered more than 20K unmanned platforms to over 50 countries.
