CatchMark GAAP EPS of $0.70 misses by $0.02, revenue of $20.46M misses by $1.15M
Feb. 10, 2022 4:37 PM ETCatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CatchMark press release (NYSE:CTT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.70 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $20.46M (-33.9% Y/Y) misses by $1.15M.
- The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share for its common stockholders of record as of February 28, 2022, payable on March 15, 2022.
- Achieved full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $49.4 million, at the higher-end of company's guidance range.
- Achieved full-year U.S. South timber sales pricing 17% and 14% higher than prior year for pulpwood and sawtimber, respectively, and fourth quarter U.S. South pricing 32% and 21% higher than 2020, respectively, driven by strong market fundamentals.
- Outlook: For full-year 2022, CatchMark projects a GAAP net loss between $5 million and $7 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $35 million and $41 million. Harvest volumes are forecast between 1.6 million and 1.8 million tons, reflecting consistent annual productivity on a per-acre basis, with a sawtimber mix of approximately 45-50%. Harvests are expected to increase during each of the first three quarters with fourth quarter volume approximating the average. Asset management fee revenue is projected at approximately $2 million and timberland sales are anticipated to range between $15 million and $17 million.