BARK jumps after partnership with Walmart is disclosed

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) announced on Thursday a new partnership with Walmart. The company said BARK products will now be available in nearly 2,800 stores across the U.S. and at Walmart.com.

That announcement came on top of the earnings report which showed FQ3 revenue growth of 34% and approximately 371,000 new active subscriptions. BARK's total number of subscribers at the end of quarter was 2.3M.

CEO update: "Our strong results throughout fiscal 2022 underscore BARK's unique positioning as one of the largest digitally native dog brands in the world today. Our best-in-class products, powerful customer relationships, and growing dataset affords us with an unparalleled opportunity to continue to increase market share across our growing product portfolio."

Shares of BARK Inc. shot up 5.91% in after-hours trading following the earnings report and Walmart development.