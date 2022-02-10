Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) closed up ~8% today, buoyed by the rejection of a citizen petition filed with the FDA that sought to pause a key trial of the company's Alzheimer's drug simufilam.

Cassave shares are up a further ~8% in after-hours trading.

In rejecting the petition, sent by attorney Jordan Thomas, formerly of Labaton Sucharow, FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Director Patrizia Cavazzoni wrote that Thomas was requesting the FDA conduct an investigation into Cassava's research. She noted that an investigation is not an administrative action the agency can conduct under the citizen petition process.

In a statement provided to Seeking Alpha, Thomas, who joined SEC Whistleblower Advocates last month, said, "While my clients' Citizen's Petition has been denied by the FDA on a technicality, Cassava Sciences has acknowledged that it is under investigation on multiple fronts and we will continue to cooperate with those federal law enforcement and regulatory authorities."

Thomas added that Cavazzoni specifically noted that the rejection should not be seen as the agency making a decision to take or avoid action on issues brought up in the petition.

"In short, Cassava Sciences and [CEO] Remi Barbier will still need defense counsel for the foreseeable future," Thomas wrote.

After the closing bell today, Cassava issued a news release accusing Thomas of filing the petition on behalf of short-selling clients.

"We said from the outset that the allegations are false. I think the message may be that the FDA’s citizen petition privilege is not to be trifled with by stock market participants," Barbier said in the release.

