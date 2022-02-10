Illumina Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.26, revenue of $1.19B beats by $70M
Feb. 10, 2022 4:41 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Illumina press release (NASDAQ:ILMN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $1.19B (+24.9% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Cash flow from operations of $282 million compared to $406 million in the prior year period.
- Free cash flow of $212 million for the quarter compared to $344 million in the prior year period.
- non-GAAP gross margin was 71.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 66.9% in the prior year period.
- For fiscal 2022, the company expects consolidated revenue growth in the range of 14% to 16%, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.04 to $3.24, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $4.00 to $4.20. The company expects Core Illumina revenue growth in the range of 13% to 15%. GRAIL revenue is expected to be in the range of $70 million to $90 million.