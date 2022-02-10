Federal Realty Investment strengthens guidance after Q4 beat shows rents rising
Feb. 10, 2022 4:43 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) boosts its 2022 earnings guidance after Q4 earnings beat its expectations, leasing momentum continues, and acquisitions set up the REIT for earnings growth.
- The retail property REIT now expects 2022 FFO per share of $5.75-$5.95 (midpoint is $5.85, matching the consensus estimate) from its prior range of $5.65-$5.85.
- Q4 FFO per share of $1.47 increased from $1.44, excluding a charge for early extinguishment of debt, in the year-ago quarter, and topped the $1.41 consensus estimate.
- During the quarter, Federal Realty (FRT) signed 125 leases for 619,629 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis, the company signed 116 leases for 597,673 square feet at an average rent of $34.34 per square foot vs. the average contractual rent of $32.49 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 6%, 12% on a straight-line basis.
- Occupancy was 91.1% at Dec. 32, 2021, up 90 basis points from Q3.
- The portfolio was 93.6% leased at the end of year, an 80bps improvement from the end of Q3. Comparable residential properties were 97.2% leased at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. 94.8% leased a year earlier.
- As of Jan. 31, 2022, Federal Realty (FRT) collected ~97% of total Q4 2021 billed recurring rents, including rent deferral and abatement agreements, total addressed recurring rent was 99%.
- As of Jan. 1, 2022, Federal Realty (FRT) completed a holding company merger through which it formed a new holding company that's now known as Federal Realty Investment Trust. At the same time, the entity formerly known as Federal Realty Investment Trust converted to a limited partnership and is now called Federal Realty OP LP.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
