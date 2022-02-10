Mettler Toledo Non-GAAP EPS of $10.53 beats by $0.42, revenue of $1.04B beats by $20M

Feb. 10, 2022 4:44 PM ETMettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Mettler Toledo press release (NYSE:MTD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $10.53 beats by $0.42.
  • Revenue of $1.04B (+10.9% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • In local currency sales growth in 2022 will be approximately 7% vs. consensus growth of 5.8% and adjusted EPS in the range of $38.15 to $38.50, which represents a growth rate of 12% to 13% vs. consensus of $37.38. This compares with previous local currency sales guidance of approximately 6% and adjusted EPS guidance of $37.25 to $37.65.
  • In local currency sales growth for 1Q22 to be approximately 10% vs. consensus growth of 5%, and adjusted EPS is forecasted to be $7.25 to $7.35, a growth rate of 11% to 12% vs. consensus of $7.19.
