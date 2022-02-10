FirstEnergy Non-GAAP EPS of $2.60 misses by $0.01, revenue of $11.1B misses by $200M

Feb. 10, 2022 4:47 PM ETFirstEnergy Corp. (FE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • FirstEnergy press release (NYSE:FE): FY Non-GAAP EPS of $2.60 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $11.1B misses by $200M.
  • Q1 2022 Outlook: Expects GAAP earnings in the range of $285 million to $345 million, or $0.50 to $0.60 per share, and operating earnings of $0.55 to $0.65 per share.
  • FY 2022 Outlook: GAAP earnings guidance range to $1,375 million to $1,490 million, or $2.41 to $2.61 per share, and affirmed its full-year 2022 operating earnings guidance range of $1,315 million to $1,430 million, or $2.30 to $2.50 per share based on 571 million shares outstanding, which reflects the comprehensive settlement in Ohio to refund over $300 million to customers.
