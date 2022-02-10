Victory Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.05, revenue of $229.12M misses by $0.57M

Feb. 10, 2022 4:54 PM ETVictory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR)AUMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Victory Capital press release (NASDAQ:VCTR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $229.12M (+14.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.57M.
  • Total AUM of $183.7B.
  • Raises dividend by 47% to $0.25.
  • CEO comment: “This strong investment performance supported a 20% year-over-year increase in gross long-term sales, which reached a record $27.9 billion for the year. Long-term net flows also substantially improved year over year. Entering 2022, this improvement in net flows—combined with our recent acquisitions and prior investments we have made in the business—position us well as we look forward."
