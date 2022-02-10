Novavax says late-stage trial for COVID-19 shot met main goal in adolescents
Feb. 10, 2022 5:00 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) said that its pivotal Phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine achieved the primary effectiveness endpoint in a U.S.-based trial involving those aged 12 – 17 years. In reaction, the company shares have added ~2% in the post-market on Thursday.
- The placebo-controlled study conducted across 73 sites with the participation of more than 2,000 adolescents indicated a ~79.5% overall vaccine efficacy for NVX-CoV2373 (95% CI: 46.8, 92.1) against COVID-19, according to the company.
- The serious and severe adverse events were low and balanced between the vaccine and placebo arms of the study, Novavax (NVAX) said, adding that reactions were found to be unrelated to the vaccine candidate.
- The data were collected from May 24 through September 27 when the Delta variant was the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S.
- Novavax (NVAX) has already sought the FDA authorization for the protein-based vaccine candidate, targeting those aged 18 years and above.