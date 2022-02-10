PREIT receives NYSE non-compliance notice for minimum price requirement
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust or PREIT (NYSE:PEI) trades 4.1% down after hours on receiving formal notice from NYSE regarding non-compliance with listing standards which require to maintain minimum average closing price of $1/share over a consecutive 30-trading day period.
- The company plans to regain compliance with the NYSE's listing standards and respond to the NYSE within ten business days.
- It has a period of six months from the date of the NYSE Notice to regain compliance.
- During the period, the stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the cure period.