PREIT receives NYSE non-compliance notice for minimum price requirement

Text NON COMPLIANCE on the card that lies on the calculator on the table next to the money

Volha Barysevich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust or PREIT (NYSE:PEI) trades 4.1% down after hours on receiving formal notice from NYSE regarding non-compliance with listing standards which require to maintain minimum average closing price of $1/share over a consecutive 30-trading day period.
  • The company plans to regain compliance with the NYSE's listing standards and respond to the NYSE within ten business days.
  • It has a period of six months from the date of the NYSE Notice to regain compliance.
  • During the period, the stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the cure period.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.