Ladder Capital shares gain after Q4 beat as loan originations exceed $1B
Feb. 10, 2022 5:01 PM ETLADRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) rises 1.8% in after-hours trading after the company's earnings beat the average analyst estimate.
- Carrying value of the the company's total loan portfolio assets rose to $3.52B in Q4 from $2.82B in Q3. Weighted average yield at end of quarter slipped to 5.6% from 6.0% in Q3.
- Originated $1.3B of first mortgage loans, $1.1B of which were funded at closing, and also funded $21M of pre-existing loan commitments. That compares with $628M of first mortgage loans originated in Q3.
- Q4 distributable EPS of $0.21, topped the $0.16 consensus, and increased from $0.14 in Q3 and $0.05 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 net interest income of $10.6M compared with -$3.10M in Q3 and -$706K in Q4 2020.
- Release of loan loss reserves was $1.76M vs. release of $2.36M in Q3 and release of $5.07M a year ago.
- Undepreciated book value per share of $13.79 at Dec. 30, 2021 vs. $13.78 at Sept. 30.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
