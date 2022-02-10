Cloudflare acquires Vectrix to help businesses gain visibility across applications
Feb. 10, 2022 5:04 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) acquired Vectrix, a company that provides businesses one-click visibility and control across all of their SaaS applications.
- Vectrix enhances NET's existing Zero Trust platform Cloudflare One by allowing security teams to scan third-party tools – including Google Workspace, GitHub, and AWS – to detect and mitigate issues such as inappropriate file sharing and user permission misconfigurations.
- Integrating Vectrix’s API-driven cloud access security broker with Cloudflare One provides enterprises with comprehensive Zero Trust control of both data-at-rest and data-in-transit.
- Vectrix extends the security of Cloudflare’s network to the data stored in SaaS applications, giving customers a single control plane for the security of their workforce and mission-critical resources.
- NET also reported Q4 results, with breakeven profit on a per-share basis and revenue topping Street estimates.