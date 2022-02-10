Aquaculture group tru Shrimp postpones $15M IPO, cites adverse market conditions
Feb. 10, 2022 5:07 PM ETThe trū Shrimp Companies, Inc. - Units (BTRU)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Aquaculture developer tru Shrimp (BTRU) has postponed its proposed $15M initial public offering, citing adverse market conditions.
- In a statement, tru Shrimp also said that it would continue to evaluate the timing of the deal.
- Tru Shrimp had filed to offer 1.5M units in the range of $9 to $11 per share. Each unit was to consist of one share plus one warrant exercisable for one share at the IPO price.
- The aquaculture company had expected to receive net proceeds of $14.6M from the transaction if the shares priced at $10 per share and the underwriters’ option was exercised in full. It had planned to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol BTRU.
- Tru Shrimp raises shrimp in indoor tanks for human consumption using its patented Tidal Basin Technology. It’s also been ramping up production for a shrimp-based biopolymer called chitosan that can be used in the biomedical and beauty products industries.
