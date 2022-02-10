Bloom Energy rises after Q4 revenues easily beat estimates

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +7.2% post-market after reporting a 37% Y/Y increase in Q4 revenues to $342M, well above $309M analyst consensus estimate, with acceptances rising 63% to a company record 735 systems in the quarter.

Bloom said it lost $33.3M in Q4, compared with a $52.3M loss in the year-ago quarter; systems backlog more than tripled to 6,549 systems from 1,994 in Q4 2020.

Q4 cash flows from operating activities totaled $47.2M, vs. negative $18.7M in the year-earlier quarter; cash position was $615.1M at the end of 2021, compared to $416.7M at the end of 2020.

The company guided for FY 2022 revenues of $1.1B-$1.15B and 24% non-GAAP gross margin; over the next 10 years, the company forecasts revenue growth of 30%-35%.

"This was a record quarter and year for Bloom Energy. With nearly $1B in revenue, we are now at an inflection point," Bloom CEO KR Sridhar said.

Bloom Energy shares have plunged 61% over the past year and 27% YTD.

