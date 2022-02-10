Brighthouse Financial Q4 net investment income, premiums drift lower
Feb. 10, 2022 5:14 PM ETBrighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Q4 results reflected a decrease in net investment income and premiums over the previous quarter.
- Meanwhile, shares of BHF gain 3.1% in after-hours trading on light volume.
- Q4 net investment income of $1.2B fell from $1.28B in the third quarter.
- Q4 premiums were $168M, down from $193M in Q3 and $191M in the year-ago period.
- Total revenues of $2.01B fell short on the $2.20B consensus and compared with $2.51B in Q3.
- Q4 expenses of $1.96B also declined from $2.02B in the previous quarter.
- Book value of $185.48 per share in Q4 fell from $188.90 in Q4 a year ago.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 11 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Brighthouse Financial Q4 EPS of $.02 beat the consensus by $0.50 and down from $5.41 in the third quarter.