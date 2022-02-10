Brighthouse Financial Q4 net investment income, premiums drift lower

Feb. 10, 2022 5:14 PM ET

  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Q4 results reflected a decrease in net investment income and premiums over the previous quarter.
  • Meanwhile, shares of BHF gain 3.1% in after-hours trading on light volume.
  • Q4 net investment income of $1.2B fell from $1.28B in the third quarter.
  • Q4 premiums were $168M, down from $193M in Q3 and $191M in the year-ago period.
  • Total revenues of $2.01B fell short on the $2.20B consensus and compared with $2.51B in Q3.
  • Q4 expenses of $1.96B also declined from $2.02B in the previous quarter.
  • Book value of $185.48 per share in Q4 fell from $188.90 in Q4 a year ago.
  • Conference call starts on Feb. 11 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Brighthouse Financial Q4 EPS of $.02 beat the consensus by $0.50 and down from $5.41 in the third quarter.
