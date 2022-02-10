Despite 56% drop in net income, Illumina's quarterly results still beat on bottom line

  • Although Illumina's (NASDAQ:ILMN) Q4 2021 net income plummeted 56% to $112M compared to the prior-year period, that was good enough to beat expectations.
  • Illumina also beat on the top line. Revenue of ~$1.2B was a 25% increase compared to Q4 2020.
  • The company was hurt in the quarter by significant increases in both R&D and SG&A expenses. R&D went up 75% to $350M, while SG&A increased 43% to $426M.
  • In fiscal 2022, Illumina expects that revenue from GRAIL, which it acquired in August 2021, will be between $70M and $90M.
  • The company ended the year with about $1.2B in cash.
