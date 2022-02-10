Liquidity Services announces $25M credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank
Feb. 10, 2022 5:15 PM ETLQDTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) entered into a new credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank that provides revolving loans up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $25M with a $10M sublimit for standby letters of credit.
- The credit agreement will expire on Mar. 31, 2024.
- Advances under the credit agreement will bear interest on the outstanding principal amount thereof at a rate per annum equal to the Daily Simple SOFR rate in effect plus a margin ranging from 1.25% to 1.75%.
- LQDT will pay to the lender on a quarterly basis an unused commitment fee equal to 0.05% per annum on the daily unused amount of the line of credit.