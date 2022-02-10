Citius Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line
Feb. 10, 2022 5:15 PM ETCitius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Citius Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:CTXR): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $65.4M.
- "We anticipate 2022 will be a year of important catalysts for Citius. The timeline for the I/ONTAK program remains on track, with topline results anticipated in the first half of 2022, followed by a planned BLA filing in the second half of the year. Moreover, the FDA confirmed that no pediatric study will be required for I/ONTAK, further de-risking this asset," stated Myron Holubiak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citius Pharmaceuticals.