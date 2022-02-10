Jaguar Global Growth I prices $200M IPO

  • Jaguar Global Growth I (JGGCU) priced its IPO of 20M units at $10/unit.
  • The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol “JGGCU” starting Feb. 11.
  • Each unit consists of one class A share, one right to receive one-twelfth of one class A share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
  • Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one class A share at $11.50/share.
  • Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares, rights and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “JGGC”, “JGGCR” and “JGGCW”, respectively.
  • The offering is expected to close on Feb. 15.
  • Jaguar Global is a partnership between Jaguar Growth Partners Group and Hennessy Capital Group.
  • Jaguar Global intends to concentrate efforts on identifying international businesses in industries that complement the management team’s background and PropTech businesses.
  • The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3M additional units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.
