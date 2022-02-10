Commercial Metals announces pricing of tax-exempt bond financing

Feb. 10, 2022 5:30 PM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced the pricing of $145.1M in original aggregate principal amount of Exempt Facilities Revenue Bonds Series 2022 to be issued by the Industrial Development Authority of the County of Maricopa (MCIDA).
  • The bonds were priced to yield 3.5% and the sale of the bonds is expected to provide proceeds of $150M.
  • CMC intends to borrow proceeds from the sale of the bonds from the MCIDA pursuant to a loan agreement and finance a portion of the costs of the construction of CMC's second steel micro mill in Mesa, Arizona.
  • The bonds will bear interest at 4% per annum and mature in 2047.
