Zendesk CEO says there's nothing more to say about private-equity buyout offer
Feb. 10, 2022 5:34 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)MNTVBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Chief Executive Mikkel Svane said the customer-service software company has said all it is going to say about rejecting an unsolicited acquisition offer.
- Speaking on a conference call Thursday, Svane said Zendesk (ZEN) received an offer to be acquired for between $127 and $132 a share, but that its board, and advisors, decided that the offer "significantly undervalues our company" and rejected the proposal.
- Svane didn't say who made the acquisition bid, other than it came from a group of private investors. Earlier Thursday, reports said the buyout group was led by Thoma Bravo, but Svane said Zendesk would have no further comment on the matter.
- Svane said the company's proposed acquisition of SurveyMonkey parent company Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) still remains the best option to "generate better returns" for Zendesk's shareholders.
- Zendesk (ZEN) shares rose more than 3% in after-hours trading as Svane and Chief Financial Officer Shelagh Glaser gave details about the company's fourth-quarter earnings results.