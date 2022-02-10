ObsEva inks licensing deal with Theramex for commercialization of linzagolix
Feb. 10, 2022 5:48 PM ETObsEva SA (OBSV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) signed a licensing agreement with Theramex to support the commercialization and market introduction of linzagolix in markets outside of the U.S., Canada and Asia.
- OBSV is entitled to receive royalties of a mid-thirties percentage on commercial sales, which includes the cost of goods sold to Theramex.
- The deal contains up to €72.75M in upfront and milestone payments, including €5M to be paid at signing, up to €13.75M in development and commercial milestones and up to €54M in sales-based milestones.
- “This Theramex partnership in Europe, together with our relationship with Syneos Health for the commercialization of linzagolix in the U.S., provides ObsEva with a strong foundation to realize the full value of the linzagolix program,” said Brian O’Callaghan, CEO, ObsEva.
- Last week, OBSV said the European marketing authorization for linzagolix could be potentially be delayed.
- Linzagolix is currently under FDA review for heavy menstrual bleeding linked to uterine fibroids.