Regency Centers sees 2022 FFO per share sliding from last year

Feb. 10, 2022 5:49 PM ETRegency Centers Corporation (REG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Q4 earnings topped the consensus, and expected 2022 funds from operations per share to drift lower from 2021.
  • Sees 2022 FFO of $3.72-3.80 per diluted share vs. $4.02 in 2021 and the $3.96 consensus for this year.
  • Expected 2022 same property net operating income growth, excluding termination fees, of -1.25% to +0.25%, compared with +16.2% last year.
  • Anticipated cap rate of 2.25% to 2.50% in 2022, down from 5.2% in 2021.
  • Meanwhile, core operating earnings were $159.0 million vs. $125.1M in Q4 2020.
  • It executed approximately 1.8 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at blended rent spreads of +12.9%.
  • The company collected 99% of fourth quarter 2021 pro-rata base rent, as of Feb. 7.
  • Conference call starts on Feb. 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Previously, (Jan. 12) Regency Centers completed acquisitions for a total of $311M in Q4.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.