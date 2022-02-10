Regency Centers sees 2022 FFO per share sliding from last year
Feb. 10, 2022 5:49 PM ETRegency Centers Corporation (REG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Q4 earnings topped the consensus, and expected 2022 funds from operations per share to drift lower from 2021.
- Sees 2022 FFO of $3.72-3.80 per diluted share vs. $4.02 in 2021 and the $3.96 consensus for this year.
- Expected 2022 same property net operating income growth, excluding termination fees, of -1.25% to +0.25%, compared with +16.2% last year.
- Anticipated cap rate of 2.25% to 2.50% in 2022, down from 5.2% in 2021.
- Meanwhile, core operating earnings were $159.0 million vs. $125.1M in Q4 2020.
- It executed approximately 1.8 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at blended rent spreads of +12.9%.
- The company collected 99% of fourth quarter 2021 pro-rata base rent, as of Feb. 7.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Previously, (Jan. 12) Regency Centers completed acquisitions for a total of $311M in Q4.