NGL Energy Partners (NGL -22.6%) plunges to a YTD low after reporting a surprise FQ3 GAAP loss, even as revenues rose 49% Y/Y to a stronger than expected $2.17B.

Q3 loss from continuing operations was $19M, compared to a $380.4M year-ago loss, which was mostly due to a $383.6M writedown of goodwill and intangibles related to the bankruptcy rejection of transportation contracts with Extraction Oil & Gas.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations rose to $147.7M from $125M in the year-earlier quarter but missed the $157.4M analyst consensus estimate; Q3 adjusted EBITDA for Water Solutions was $82.7M, Liquids Logistics was $48M and Crude Oil Logistics was $29.8M.

NGL said it expected Water Solutions adjusted EBITDA of ~$90M but results were hurt by lower water disposal volumes; Liquids Logistics also was below expectations due to much warmer than normal temperatures during the quarter.

For Q4, "we continue to see produced water volumes increasing, winter weather has finally arrived and crude oil prices have increased, which will benefit us going forward," NGL CEO Mike Krimbill said.

Prior to Thursday's losses, NGL Energy shares had shed 6% during the past year but had gained 36% YTD.