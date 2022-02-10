23andMe falls 3% after-hours following quarterly bottom line miss
Feb. 10, 2022
- Shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) are down 3% in post-market trading after the company's FQ3 2022 results missed on the bottom line.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.21 missed by $0.06.
- However, the company did increase the projected range for full year revenue for FY 2022, which will end on March 31, from $250M-$260M to $268M-$278M.
- 23andMe was hurt in the quarter by significant increases in both R&D and SG&A expenses. Total operating expenses increased ~76% to ~$124M compared to FQ3 2021.
- Revenue increased ~3% to ~56.9M.
- Net loss more than doubled to ~$89.4M from ~$44.6M in the prior-year period.
- The company ended the year with $586M in cash.
