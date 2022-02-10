FirstEnergy shareholders reach settlement to include board turnover

Feb. 10, 2022

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) +1.4% post-market on news that six board members who have served for at least five years will not seek re-election at this year's annual shareholder meeting, as part of a settlement to resolve shareholder lawsuits.

The settlement, subjec to court approval, also includes a payment to FirstEnergy of $180M, to be paid by insurance, less any court-ordered attorney fees awarded to plaintiffs.

Last year, FirstEnergy reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to pay a $230M penalty to resolve a racketeering probe over an alleged bribery scheme involving an Ohio law to bail out nuclear reactors; it was the largest criminal penalty ever imposed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

The company also reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.51 and Q1 2022 EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.65.

