Feb. 10, 2022

Range Resources (RRC +5.7%) rallies after disclosing Q4 total production averaged nearly 2.2B cfe/day, while all-in capital spending totaled $92.3M.

Q4 natural gas production averaged 1.53B cf/day, with average natural gas realization including hedges of $5.38/Mcf representing the highest quarterly pre-hedge realization since 2014.

Q4 natural gas liquids output averaged 102.1K bbl/day, and pre-hedge NGL realizations of $36.26/bbl were the highest quarterly result since 2013; oil and condensate production averaged 8,674 bbl/day, with pre-hedge realizations of $70.07/bbl the highest quarterly result since 2014.

The company realized $29.5M in total contingent derivative settlement gains in the quarter.

Range also reported year-end 2021 proved reserves rose 3% Y/Y to 17.8T cfe; by volume, proved reserves were 64% natural gas, 34% natural gas liquids and 2% crude oil and condensate.

"The quality and durability of Range's reserve base is further demonstrated in the year-end PV10 reserve value of ~$12.7B, at year-end strip pricing, which equates to ~$40/share, net of year-end 2021 debt," CEO Jeff Ventura said.

Range Resources is "incredibly efficient in its operations, giving it a significant cost advantage over its peers," Power Hedge writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

