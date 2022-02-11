Vale's Q4 iron ore production drops in likely boost to global price
Feb. 10, 2022 7:15 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
In its quarterly production report, Vale (NYSE:VALE) said its Q4 iron ore output fell 2.4% Y/Y and 7.8% Q/Q to 82.5M metric tons, below expectations for 85.6M mt, while production of iron ore pellets rose 27.5% Y/Y and 8.8% Q/Q to 9.1M metric tons.
Q4 iron ore sales edged 0.4% higher Y/Y but jumped 22.6% Q/Q to 83.1M mt, while pellet sales rose 22% Y/Y and 28.8% Q/Q to 10.4M mt.
Vale's full-year iron ore production rose 5% Y/Y to 315.6M mt, at the low of its 315M-335M mt target range; the company maintained its 2022 projection of 320M-335M mt despite rain interruptions last month.
Iron ore futures in Singapore surged past $150/mt earlier this week to their highest level in five months.