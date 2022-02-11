Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) will move up to the S&P 500, replacing Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), which is being acquired by Advanced Micro Devices in a deal expected to be completed by February 14.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) will replace Nordson in the S&P MidCap 400, and XPEL will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective prior to the open on February 15.

Nordson shares have gained 25% during the past year and hit an all-time high $272.28 in December, but have slipped 7% so far this year.