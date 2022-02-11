Asia-Pacific stocks lower as investors react to hot U.S. inflation report

Japan +0.42%. Closed on account of National Day

China -0.51%.

Hong Kong -0.69%.

Australia -0.98%.

India -1.47%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones dropping 526.47 points to 35,241.59, S&P 500 shed 1.81% to 4,504.08, while Nasdaq plunged 2.1% to 14,185.64.

New Zealand January Retail card spending +3.0% m/m (vs. expected 0.6%)

Economists at Goldman Sachs are now forecasting 7 Federal Reserve rate hikes this year.

RBNZ data - One year ahead CPI Inflation expectations rose to a 31-year high of 4.40%.

Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Bullard hits the panic button after hot inflation data

Oil prices eased as hot U.S. inflation fanned worries about aggressive interest rate hikes and investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran talks that could lead to increased global crude supply.

Brent crude futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.16 a barrel at 0345 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $89.73 a barrel.

Gold prices were steady, as bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge was partially capped by hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official that ramped up odds for a hefty interest rate hike next month and also lifted Treasury yields.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,825.62 per ounce, as of 0328 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,826.40.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.10 per ounce, but is still up about 2.7% for the week.

Platinum was down 0.4% at $1,022.03, and palladium dropped 0.9% to $2,235.52, set for a second weekly loss.

U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.66%; S&P 500 -0.84%; Nasdaq -0.97%.